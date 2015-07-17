FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yield curve flattens after solid inflation, housing data
July 17, 2015 / 6:56 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-Yield curve flattens after solid inflation, housing data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds details, updates prices)
    * Yield curve flattest in a month
    * Housing, inflation data bolster rate hike view

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve
flattened on Friday after solid data on inflation and housing
bolstered the view that the Federal Reserve is closer to raising
interest rates.
    U.S. consumer prices rose for a fifth straight month in June
as the cost of gasoline and a range of other goods increased.
Housing starts also surged in June and building permits soared
to a near eight-year high. 
    "The housing sector this year has been one of the only
sectors that has shown consistent strength, so that continuing I
think bodes well for the overall economy," said Thomas Simons, a
money market economist at Jefferies in New York.
    A third report showed that while consumer sentiment ebbed in
early July on international concerns, morale remained at lofty
levels, which bodes well for consumer spending. 
    The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
 flattened as far as 139 basis points, the
flattest since June 17.
    A rally in 30-year bonds accounted for the bulk
of the move, gaining 21/32 in price to yield 3.08 percent, down
from 3.12 percent late on Thursday.
    Benchmark 10-year notes rose 2/32 in price to
yield 2.35 percent, little changed on the day.
    The yield curve has flattened since Fed Chair Janet Yellen
said on Wednesday an interest rate increase is likely this year.
Many investors and economists view the Fed's September meeting
as the most likely time for an initial hike.
    Still many analysts were unsure what had been driving the
outperformance of longer-dated bonds, as 10-year notes have been
less affected.
    Demand from insurers or other buyers that focus on long
durations may be behind the move, said Lou Brien, a market
analyst at DRW Trading in Chicago.
     The economic calendar is light next week and the next major
indicator of the strength of the economy will not be until
July's employment report.
    The Treasury will sell $15 billion 10-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities next Thursday.

 (Editing by Paul Simao and Chizu Nomiyama)

