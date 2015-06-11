FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. yields near session lows after IMF comments
June 11, 2015

TREASURIES-U.S. yields near session lows after IMF comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields approached session lows on Thursday following comments from an International Monetary Fund spokesman that raised doubts Greece is close to a deal to avert default and spurred safehaven demand for U.S. government debt.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield last traded at 2.435 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Wednesday. Earlier, the 10-year yield hit a seven-month high of 2.500 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

