TREASURIES-U.S. yields near session lows after IMF comments

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields approached session lows on Thursday following comments from an International Monetary Fund spokesman that raised doubts Greece is close to a deal to avert default and spurred safehaven demand for U.S. government debt.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield last traded at 2.435 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Wednesday. Earlier, the 10-year yield hit a seven-month high of 2.500 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)