FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hold near session lows after data
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hold near session lows after data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices held near their session lows on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected data on domestic factory and construction spending supported the view the U.S. economy is back on track following weakness in the first quarter.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of national manufacturing activity rose to 53.5 in June, the highest level since January.

The government said construction spending rose 0.8 percent in May to its highest level in just over 6-1/2-years.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down 28/32 in price for a yield of 2.435 percent, up 10 basis points from late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.