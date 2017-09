NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices tacked on gains briefly on Thursday as domestic first-time filings for unemployment benefits rose more than forecast in the latest week but the increase was not large enough to change the view of steady jobs growth.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last up 2/32 in price to yield 2.246 percent, down 0.7 basis point from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)