TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise after jobs data disappoint

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices turned higher on Friday, erasing earlier losses, as domestic payrolls data in June fell short of forecast in June, reducing bets the Federal Reserve would increase interest rates this year.

The U.S. Labor Department said U.S. employers added 223,000 workers last month, less than the 230,000 increase projected by economists polled by Reuters. It downgraded its readings of April and May job increases, resulting in 60,000 fewer jobs created than previously reported.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 5/32 in price with a yield of 2.399 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Wednesday.