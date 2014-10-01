FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. longer-dated bond prices gain more on PIMCO outflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Prices on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries extended earlier gains in late U.S. trading on Wednesday after Pimco said its flagship fund lost an estimated $23.5 billion in assets in September marked by a heavy single-day outflow on Friday when its former manager left the firm.

On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported investors had withdrawn $10 billion from the Pimco Total Return fund since the news of the departure of Bill Gross to rival asset management firm Janus Capital.

U.S. 30-year Treasuries were up 2-9/32 in price for a yield of 3.097 percent, down 11.3 basis points from late on Tuesday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were up 1-2/32 in price to yield 2.384 percent, down 11.9 basis points from late Tuesday.

The 10-year yield was on track for its largest single-day decline since September 2013 and the 30-year yield headed toward its biggest one-day drop since April 2013, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

