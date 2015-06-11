TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall after May retail sales data

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Thursday with benchmark yields retreating from seven-month highs as traders bought bonds to exit earlier bearish bets following an in-line report on U.S. retail sales data in May.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasuries last traded at 2.428 percent, down 5 basis points from late on Wednesday. Earlier, the 10-year yield touched 2.500 percent, which was the highest since Oct. 1, according to Reuters data.