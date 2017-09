NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - Most U.S. Treasuries prices turned flat early Tuesday, paring their initial gains after Wall Street opened higher as company results beat reduced expectations and curbed some appetite for low-yielding U.S. government bonds.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 1/32 in price to yield 1.893 percent, down 0.4 basis point from late on Monday. The 10-year yield was as low as 1.865 percent earlier.