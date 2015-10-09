FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices turn up as stocks lose early gains
October 9, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices turn up as stocks lose early gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices erased
earlier losses and briefly turned higher on Friday as Wall
Street stocks pared gains, reviving some safehaven demand for
U.S. government debt.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last
little changed in price to yield 2.108 percent, while the
30-year bond was up 6/32 in price with a yield of
2.934 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Thursday.
    Earlier, 10-year and 30-year yields rose to their highs in
about two weeks at 2.138 percent and 2.970 percent,
respectively.
     

    

 (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
