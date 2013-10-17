U.S. Treasury bill rates fall after debt ceiling increase

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Interest rates on ultra-short-term U.S. government debt fell sharply on Thursday after Washington approved a last-minute deal to increase the debt ceiling in a bid to avert a default which traders feared would have damaged the global economy.

The government was expected to exhaust its $16.7 trillion statutory borrowing limit on Thursday, raising the risk it would not meet benefit payments and debt obligations in coming days.

Fears that the Treasury Department might delay paying debt holders led some large money market funds to shed holdings of Treasury bills that mature in the second half of October into the first half of November, which were seen as most vulnerable if the government could not increase its borrowing capacity in time.

The unease in holding these T-bills catapulted their interest rates to levels not seen in five years. Their yields were briefly double the yields on two-year Treasury notes .

In early trading on Thursday, some confidence returned to the T-bill sector. The rates on the October and November issues fell as much as 20 basis points to their lowest since the end of September.

The interest rate on the T-bill issue due Nov. 14 last traded at 0.020 percent, down 13 basis points from late on Wednesday. It hit a low of 0.125 percent earlier.