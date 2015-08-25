TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield set for biggest one-day rise since 2013

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries notes jumped on Tuesday, putting it on track for the sharpest one-day increase since 2013, as traders shed their bond holdings after China cut interest rates in a bid to help its economy.

In U.S. late afternoon trading, the 10-year yield was last at 2.135 percent, up 13.7 basis points, which would be its biggest single-day increase since July 3, 2013 when it climbed over 23 basis points, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)