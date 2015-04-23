U.S. 10-year TIPS breakeven rate highest since Nov-Tradeweb

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge of inflation expectations over the next decade on Thursday climbed to its highest level since November as a jump in oil prices raised bets domestic inflation would pick up in the coming months, Tradeweb data showed.

The spread on regular 10-year Treasuries yields over 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, also known as the 10-year TIPS inflation breakeven rate, grew to 1.901 percent from 1.875 percent late on Wednesday.