September 25, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. two-year yield highest in a week on Yellen remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The yield on U.S. two-year Treasuries notes rose its highest in a week on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said late Thursday she expects the U.S. central bank to begin raising interest rates by year-end.

Yellen said the Fed will end its near-zero interest rate policy later this year as long as domestic inflation remains stable and employment improves further.

Two-year Treasuries yield was up near 4 basis points in early U.S. trading at 0.719 percent, while the 30-year bond fell more than 1 point in price for a yield of 2.967 percent, up 6 basis points from late on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

