FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-German yields at new lows; Spain, Italy pressured
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-German yields at new lows; Spain, Italy pressured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - German government bond yields hit new lows along most of the curve on Wednesday, while Spanish and Italian bond yields rose ahead of a bond sale by Italy and with worries about Spain’s banks intensifying.

German 10-year yields hit fresh lows of 1.34 percent, while futures rallied to 144.62 before retreating slightly to stand 26 ticks higher on the day at 144.56.

Five- and 30-year yields also hit record lows .

Italian 10-year government bonds yields nudged above 6 percent for the first time since mid-May ahead of an auction of 5- and 10-year bonds, while equivalent Spanish yields rose 7 basis points to 6.55 percent.

“There’s no good news for the periphery out there, we’re just waiting for the next bad headline out of Spain. Some of this looks like a pre-auction play,” a trader said.

Shorter-dated paper in both countries unperformed, a typical sign of stress in financial markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.