SAO PAULO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index reversed losses on Wednesday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would keep its bond-buying program unchanged at $85 billion per month while cutting growth forecasts for the U.S. economy.

At 3:03 p.m. (1803 GMT), the Bovespa was up 0.77 percent to 54,688.85.