SAO PAULO, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index fell over 2.5 percent on Friday, after data showed Brazil’s economy grew a weaker-than-expected 0.2 percent in the first quarter and the U.S. Labor Department said job growth in May was the weakest in a year.

At 10:11 a.m. (1311 GMT), the Bovespa was down 2.52 percent to 53,115.51.