SAO PAULO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index gained over 2 percent on Wednesday after U.S. lawmakers passed a bill to avert the so-called “fiscal cliff” of tax hikes and spending cuts that threatened to push the world’s largest economy into recession.

At 10:11 a.m. (1211 GMT), the Bovespa was up 2.21 percent at 62,301.86 points.