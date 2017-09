SAO PAULO, July 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index fell on Friday, as expectations for tighter liquidity in the United States and China sapped investor demand for emerging market equities.

At 11:53 a.m. (1453 GMT), the Bovespa was down 1.89 percent to 44,897.95 points, having slipped over 2 percent earlier in the session.