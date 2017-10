SAO PAULO, July 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday after data showed imports in China, a key purchaser of Brazilian raw materials such as iron ore, petroleum and soy, rose at only half the pace expected in June.

At 2:38 p.m. (1738 GMT), the Bovespa was down 2.04 percent to 54,265.29 points.