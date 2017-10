SAO PAULO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index gained over 2.5 percent on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced it would undertake another aggressive U.S. monetary stimulus program and Brazil’s government said it would extend payroll tax breaks to more industries.

At 2:31 p.m. (17:231 GMT), the Bovespa was up 2.67 percent to 61,519.10.