SAO PAULO, April 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index slumped on Monday after data showed economic growth in top trading partner China slowed in the first three months of the year.

At 11:11 a.m. (1411 GMT), the Bovespa was down 1.98 percent to 53,873.79 after having slipped more than 2 percent earlier in the session.