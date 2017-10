SAO PAULO, May 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks gained over 2 percent early on Wednesday, led by preferred shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras, which reported better-than-expected first-quarter results late Tuesday.

At 10:21 a.m. (13:21 GMT), the benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 2.29 percent to 57,526.09 and Petrobras shares gained 5.57 percent to 19.52 reais.