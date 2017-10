SAO PAULO, July 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index slid 2 percent on Monday after an unexpected drop in U.S. retail sales and falling estimates for Brazil’s economic growth this year weighed on prospects for stocks.

At 1357 local time (1657 GMT), the Bovespa was down 1.9 percent to 53,293.74, minutes after sliding 2 percent.