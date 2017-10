SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 2 percent on Thursday after an unexpected jump in retail sales data boosted hopes of a recovery in the world’s sixth-largest economy.

At 3:41 p.m. (1841 GMT), the Bovespa was up 1.94 percent to 59,318.26 after rising over 2 percent earlier in the session.