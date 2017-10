SAO PAULO, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2 percent on Friday, as concerns over Spain’s fiscal health sapped investor appetite for riskier assets, leading many to take profits on the most widely-traded shares following recent gains.

At 2:24 p.m. local time (1724 GMT), the Bovespa was down 2.03 percent to 54,223.07 points.