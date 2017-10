SAO PAULO, May 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks gained 2 percent on Monday as bargain-hunters snapped up shares in the most widely traded companies, with investor jitters over a worsening euro zone debt crisis partially soothed by promises from China and the Group of Eight leaders to support growth.

At 11:25 a.m. (14:25 GMT) Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa index gained 1.83 percent to 55,512.49, after briefly crossing 2 percent earlier in the session.