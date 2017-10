SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index edged 2 percent higher in final adjustments after the close of Friday’s session, after positive economic data from Germany and optimism over a Greek debt deal boosted demand for risk assets.

At 5:15 p.m. (1915 GMT) the Bovespa was up 2.01 percent to 57,574.03 points.