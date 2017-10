SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell over 2 percent on Thursday as weak durable goods orders in the United States and data showing a slowdown in Chinese factory activity weighed on the outlook for global economic growth, sapping demand for riskier investments.

At 11:17 a.m. (1417 GMT), the benchmark Bovespa stock index was down 2.11 percent to 53,467.48.