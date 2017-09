SAO PAULO, June 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2 percent on Monday as investors continued to sell off positions in emerging market shares following the U.S. central bank’s signal last week that it would scale back its bond-buying program.

At 10:31 a.m. (13:31 GMT), the Bovespa was down 2.02 percent to 46,105.48.