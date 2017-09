SAO PAULO, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index gained on Tuesday, led by commodities exporters, as central bank officials in the United States and China reassured global investors they were not about to turn off the flow of liquidity that has supported financial markets.

At 4:40 p.m. local time (1940 GMT), the Bovespa was up 2.15 percent to 46,953.11 points.