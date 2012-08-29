FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil stocks fall 2 pct as OGX, Vale weigh
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

Brazil stocks fall 2 pct as OGX, Vale weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2 percent on Wednesday, as shares of heavily-weighted commodities exporters OGX and Vale sank.

Oil producer OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, fell over 9 percent after the company announced on Wednesday that it was replacing its director for exploration.

Shares of mining giant Vale slipped over 3 percent, tracking a fall in iron-ore prices .

At 11:50 a.m. (1450 GMT), the Bovespa was down 2.09 percent to 57,183.04 points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.