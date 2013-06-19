FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil real slumps 2 pct on Fed announcement
June 19, 2013 / 8:11 PM / in 4 years

Brazil real slumps 2 pct on Fed announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s currency closed nearly 2 percent lower on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said policymakers are likely to cut monetary stimulus later this year and shut down the program by mid-2014.

The real slumped more than 2 percent late in the session before closing at 2.2198 per dollar, its weakest since the end of April 2009 and 1.9 percent down for the day.

Investors fear that a reduction in U.S. stimulus measures would stem the flow of dollars seeking higher returns in emerging markets.

