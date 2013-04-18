FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil currency, rate futures fall on central bank decision
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2013 / 2:06 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Brazil currency, rate futures fall on central bank decision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Brazil ups Selic rate by 25 bps; investors priced in 50 bps hike

* Shorter-dated interest rate futures plunge, curve steepens

* Real weakens 0.8 pct to 2.01 per dollar

By Walter Brandimarte

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s currency and interest-rate futures fell on Thursday after the central bank tightened its monetary policy less aggressively than investors had priced in.

Policymakers late on Wednesday raised the benchmark Selic rate by 25 basis points to 7.5 percent. While most economists expected such a move, investors in the interest-rate futures market had priced in a 50 basis point hike.

The real slid 0.8 percent to 2.0143 per dollar, moving in the opposite direction of several other Latin American currencies, as investors adjusted their expectations for a monetary tightening cycle that will likely be shorter and less aggressive than they had initially expected.

More modest increases in the benchmark Selic rate, which stood at an all-time low of 7.25 percent since October, mean the allure of real-denominated assets will not be as great as investors imagined.

Interest-rate futures dropped across the board but shorter-dated contracts fell more sharply, causing the yield curve to steepen. Investors feared the central bank move may not be enough to put a lid on inflation, demanding higher rates in the future.

“Outside the actual realization of some of these feared external tail risks, such a small tightening cycle would do very little to prevent the deterioration of inflation,” Tony Volpon, Nomura Securities’ head of emerging markets research in the Americas, wrote in a research note.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.