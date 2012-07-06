FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's rate futures fall as inflation slows down
July 6, 2012 / 12:16 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil's rate futures fall as inflation slows down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s interest-rate futures opened lower on Friday after a government report showed June inflation rose less than expected by economists, reinforcing expectations the central bank will continue to cut its benchmark Selic rate to record lows.

The interest-rate contract maturing in Jan. 2014, the most traded at the BM&FBovespa exchange, dropped 5 basis points to 7.86 percent.

Brazil’s benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.08 percent in June from the previous month, below the 0.11 percent median forecast of 30 analysts polled by Reuters.

