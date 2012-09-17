FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's central bank sells $2.17 bln in reverse currency swaps
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

Brazil's central bank sells $2.17 bln in reverse currency swaps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank sold $2.17 billion in reverse currency swap contracts in an auction on Monday, its latest attempt to curb currency gains following the announcement of a third round of U.S. monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve last week.

The bank sold 43,500 of the 70,000 swap contracts on offer, with 35,500 maturing on Nov. 1 and 8,000 maturing on Dec. 3.

Brazil’s currency, the real, was trading 0.94 percent weaker at 2.0296 reais per U.S. dollar shortly after the auction.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.