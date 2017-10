SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank offered to sell $3.14 billion in currency swaps on Friday, and the country’s currency, the real, erased losses to strengthen 0.19 percent to 2.0935 per U.S. dollar.

Earlier in the session, the real fell 0.9 percent to hit 2.1168 per dollar, its weakest level in over 3 years.