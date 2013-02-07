FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil real hits 9-month high on inflation concerns
February 7, 2013

Brazil real hits 9-month high on inflation concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s currency, the real, hit a near nine-month high on Thursday after central bank president Alexandre Tombini said he was worried about inflation, stoking fears that policymakers may resort to a stronger currency to help control prices.

The real jumped more than 1 percent to 1.9663 per U.S. dollar, its strongest level since the beginning of May.

After Brazil’s benchmark IPCA inflation index hit its highest monthly rate in nearly eight years, Tombini told O Globo newspaper that “inflation worries us in the short term.”

