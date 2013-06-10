FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's currency, the real, weakens 1 pct against dollar
June 10, 2013 / 1:55 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's currency, the real, weakens 1 pct against dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 10 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real fell 1 percent against the U.S. dollar on Monday after the greenback continued to appreciate after last week’s encouraging U.S. jobs data and after Standard & Poor’s revised the U.S. sovereign credit outlook to stable from negative.

The real fell sharply on Friday after Standard & Poor’s warned it could eventually cut Brazil’s sovereign debt rating due to slow economic growth and lax fiscal policies.

At 10:42 a.m. (13:42 GMT), the real lost 1 percent to 2.1540 per dollar.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
