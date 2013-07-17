FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil real firms 1 pct on Bernanke testimony
July 17, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil real firms 1 pct on Bernanke testimony

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s real firmed 1 percent on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested the Fed is in no rush to cut back on the stimulus measures that have been supporting global appetite for risk.

Bernanke told Congress the U.S. central bank still expects to start scaling back its massive bond purchase program later this year, but he assured nothing was set in stone, adding that schedule could change depending on the economic outlook.

The real last traded at 2.2354 per U.S. dollar, 0.8 percent stronger, minutes after gaining as much as 1 percent against the dollar.

