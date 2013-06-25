FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil real strengthens 1 pct against dollar
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2013 / 12:21 PM / in 4 years

Brazil real strengthens 1 pct against dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real strengthened 1 percent against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as investors awaited an auction of traditional currency swaps scheduled by the central bank for Tuesday morning.

The bank said in a statement it will offer as many as 66,000 swaps, derivative contracts designed to support the real, at an auction scheduled for 10:30 a.m. local time (1330 GMT).

At 9:15 a.m. (1215 GMT), the real strengthened 0.80 percent to 2.2088 per dollar after having risen more than 1 percent earlier in the session.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.