Brazil real soars 3 pct on cenbank moves, euro zone
June 29, 2012 / 2:06 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil real soars 3 pct on cenbank moves, euro zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real jumped 3 percent on Friday after the central bank lifted some restrictions on dollar inflows and further intervened in the market, adding to the positive surprise with the euro zone’s measures to support its banks.

The real had already risen about 2 percent early in the session, but added to gains after the central bank said it sold all the 60,000 currency swaps it offered in an auction.

At 10:00 p.m. (1300 GMT), the real gained 3 percent to 2.0145 per U.S. dollar.

