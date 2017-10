SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real slid on Friday after data showed the country’s economy grew only half what economists expected in the third quarter, suggesting the government may resort to a weaker currency and low interest rates to prop up economic activity.

At 3:06 p.m. (1706 GMT), the real lost 0.92 percent to 2.116 per dollar after weakening over 1 percent earlier in the session.