Brazil real gains on expectation of more government measures
December 6, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

Brazil real gains on expectation of more government measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s real opened more than half a percentage point stronger on Thursday as investors expected the government to keep unwinding measures it imposed early in the year to curb dollar inflows.

Such expectations grew further after daily Valor Economico reported, without naming its sources, that government officials think the real has weakened too much in the past few days. The report said that could stoke inflation without bringing clear benefits to economic activity.

The real last traded at 2.0826 per dollar, 0.6 percent stronger than at Wednesday’s close.

