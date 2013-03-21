FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2013

Brazil real weakens past 2/dlr for first time since January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real fell to its weakest level versus the U.S. dollar since late January on Thursday after slipping half a percentage point, raising prospects of central bank intervention to halt currency losses as policymakers struggle to control inflation.

Global concerns about weak economic growth in Europe and a banking crisis in Cyprus were the main drivers of the currency drop, traders said.

The real last traded at 2.0030 per dollar, 0.5 percent weaker than Wednesday’s close and past the 2 per dollar level for the first time since Jan. 30.

