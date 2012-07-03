FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's real falls on policymaker comment
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2012 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil's real falls on policymaker comment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 3 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real erased early gains and slid about half a percentage point on Tuesday after a central bank director said policymakers are constantly considering the purchase of dollars on the spot market to mop up excess liquidity.

Aldo Mendes, the central bank’s director of monetary policy, told local news agency Agencia Estado that weak industrial production figures in Brazil make it more likely the government will want a weaker real to boost exports.

The real , which had strengthened to as much as 1.9783 per U.S. dollar earlier in the session, erased all its gains to fall 0.5 percent, to 1.9973.

“To say that the central bank may intervene buying dollars and not only selling (currency swaps) caused the market to immediately turn around,” said Italo dos Santos from Icap brokerage.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.