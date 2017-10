RIO DE JANEIRO, June 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s currency weakened past the level of 2.19 per dollar for the first time in over four years after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said policymakers are likely to cut on monetary stimulus later this year.

The real dropped 0.8 percent to as much as 2.195 per dollar, its weakest since the end of April 2009, as investors feared that a reduction in U.S. stimulus measures would reduce the flow of dollars seeking higher returns in emerging markets.