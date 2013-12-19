FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil real drops 0.5 pct as cenbank slows pace of FX intervention
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil real drops 0.5 pct as cenbank slows pace of FX intervention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s real slid about half a percentage point early on Thursday after the central bank announced it will slow down the pace of currency intervention as of next year, taking advantage of an initial upbeat market reaction to U.S. policymakers decision to cut down on stimulus.

The Brazilian currency, which was not trading when the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it will taper its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying program by an initial $10 billion, slid to 2.3502 per dollar from its Wednesday closing price of 2.340.

The Fed’s decision was generally well received by markets, making room for Brazilian policymakers to reduce next year the supply of currency swaps, derivatives that provide investors with protection against a weaker real.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.