Brazil real weakens past 2.35/dlr even as cenbank intervenes
August 15, 2013 / 2:20 PM / in 4 years

Brazil real weakens past 2.35/dlr even as cenbank intervenes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real on Thursday weakened more than 1 percent, crossing the level of 2.35 per U.S. dollar for the first time in more than four years, as investors feared the Federal Reserve is about to cut down on stimulus measures that have long supported appetite for emerging market assets.

The real dropped to as low as 2.3509 per greenback, its weakest since early March 2009, even as the central bank intervened in the market with a sale of traditional currency swaps - derivative contracts that emulate an injection of dollars in the futures market.

