FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares of Brazil's state-run firms soar on election outlook
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 13, 2014 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

Shares of Brazil's state-run firms soar on election outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Brazilian state-run companies skyrocketed on Monday as investors saw a higher likelihood of challenger Aecio Neves defeating President Dilma Rousseff in this month’s election.

Preferred shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the oil producer known as Petrobras, soared about 11.5 percent and were on track to close with their biggest one-day gain in nearly six years.

Shares of lender Banco do Brasil SA jumped almost 11 percent.

Investors hope a Neves administration would enact policies that are more favorable to minority shareholders in state-run companies and instill market confidence in Latin America’s largest economy. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.