FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil central bank sells 33,000 reverse swaps at auction
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Brazil central bank sells 33,000 reverse swaps at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Tuesday sold about half of the reverse currency swaps it offered in an auction, as part of its strategy to prevent the Brazilian currency from gaining past 2 per dollar.

The central bank said in a statement it sold 17,000 swaps maturing on Dec. 3, 2012, and 16,000 contracts maturing Jan. 2, 2013. The bank had initially offered to sell as many as 60,000 contracts of the two maturities combined.

The real was little changed after the auction, which aimed at rolling over contracts due to expire at the end of the month. It slipped 0.17 percent to 2.0278 per dollar.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.